Mother Wants Her Future Grandchildren To Call Her “Honey,” But Her Daughter Thinks That’s An Inappropriate Name For A Grandparent

There are many names we call our grandmothers, names like Grammy, Gran, Nana, Mimi, and others.

This woman shares that her mother wants her future grandchildren to call her “Honey.”

She doesn’t even have children yet, but she already disapproves of this name.

Is she overreacting?

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for not allowing my children to call my mother “Honey” I (29F) have been thinking about starting a family recently. My mother (50F) recently stated she does not want her grandchildren to call her grandma but wants them to call her “Honey.”

This woman thinks “Honey” is an inappropriate name for children to call their grandma.

She says she wants something uniquely different. She thinks it’s endearing, and says she will be as sweet as honey to her grandkids. She and her husband call each other honey, and I consider it a romantic pet name. I think it is odd as a grandparent name.

Her siblings agree with her, but her husband thinks it’s okay.

My siblings agree with me. My husband thinks we should just let her choose whatever name she wants. But I cringe every time I think about it. So I want us to come up with something else we all like.

Now, she’s wondering if she’s really the villain here.

She thinks I’m being a jerk. She says it will be her grandchildren, so she gets to decide. AITA?

“Honey” is an unusual name for a grandparent.

Let’s find out what others on Reddit have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another opinion from this one.

This is a moot point, says this user.

Another valid point from this person.

Finally, this person who calls her grandma Honey speaks up.

This is a non-issue at the moment.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.