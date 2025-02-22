Mysterious Pizza Order Showed Up At Their Door, But a Battle Quickly Emerged Over Who Had Dibs

If a pizza that you didn’t order showed up at your door, would you eat it?

If you have roommates and they all claimed that they didn’t order it, would you divide the pizza equally among yourselves?

In today’s story, one roommate thinks it’s fair for everyone to eat the mysterious pizza that was delivered to their door, but one roommate seems to think the pizza is her pizza even though she didn’t pay for it.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITA for eating pizza that wasn’t mine? Last night some pizza got delivered to my apartment and was sitting on the steps when I got home from dinner. I didn’t order it so I texted the roommate group chat saying it was outside. One of my other roommates (who I don’t get along with) grabbed it since she was home too and put it on the counter (she didn’t order it either) after our other 2 roommates got home from my room I overheard her asking if it was theirs and no-one in the apartment had ordered it.

The roommate didn’t pay for the pizza.

They were excited about the free food (we are in college) and ate some putting the rest in the fridge. Nothing about the pizza being no-ones was voiced directly to me but I could hear the conversation. I ate a couple slices the next day and my roommate was mad at me for eating “her” pizza even though she only knew about it because I texted and nobody here paid for it.

I feel like I have just as much right to eat the mystery pizza as anybody else, but maybe that’s not the case?

If nobody ordered the pizza, then none of the roommates can claim it as theirs.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted.

Some commenters got philosophical:



But the question of equality remained unanswered:



If you liked it then you shoulda put a name on it:



I find myself agreeing with this peson:

But was the pizza…STOLEN?!

Or was it even…DANGEROUS?!

Let’s hope everyone can recover from this little slice of life.

