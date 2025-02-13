Neighbors Find It Hard To See A Black Dog At Night And Almost Hit It Numerous Times, So One Neighbor Takes Action But Isn’t Prepared For The Dog Owner’s Reaction

People can be pretty weird when it comes to their pets.

AITA for “vandalizing” my neighbor’s dog’s winter coat? My neighbor (an 87-year-old woman) and I (a 28-year-old man) live in a rural area. We access our driveways through a wooded back road shared with two other houses. We live up north, and in the mornings it can stay dark until almost 8 am. My neighbor is older, nearly blind, and very stubborn. She has a “support dog” that helps her see, although he is not registered by any means. He is a friendly black lab and she has dressed him in a dog coat for warmth for as long as I can remember.

The problem is, she lets the dog out in the morning to defecate and he has freedom to roam the shared road. Being a black dog and wearing a black coat, he is almost impossible to see in the winter months. Between my neighbors and I, we have nearly hit this dog over eight times in the past two months. I have talked to the neighbor about getting him a new coat or fixing bells to his collar or something, but she is attached to his coat for some reason. She refuses to go with bells as they are too noisy and would be difficult for her to remove in her condition.

Eventually, I took matters into my own hands after nearly smoking this poor pup when backing onto the shared road in my truck. I took the coat off of the dog and doused it in reflective spray paint. He sticks out like a sore thumb in the woods now, and my neighbors agreed it is much easier to see him.

My neighbor had no idea for a few weeks until her step-nephew visited to help her with a plumbing issue and commented on the coat. She asked me about it, I owned up to it, and now she’s furious – talking about vandalism and lawsuits. I admit I could’ve got a separate reflective coat for him or used reflective tape or something, but I really think I helped more than I hurt the situation. AITA?

Look, what he did maybe wasn’t the best way to tackle the situation, but he had the poor dog’s best interests in mind.

Which is more that can be said about the neighbor.

