New Chairman Of The Board Didn’t Carry A Pen Despite Always Having Things To Sign, So An Employee Strategically Seated Him Where No One Could Help Him

A pen is a necessity, especially if your work requires you to write or sign several documents.

This woman narrates how the new Chairman of the Board didn’t carry a pen. He would just put his hand out and expect someone to give him one.

Because she found this annoying, she found a way to make sure nobody could give him a pen.

Read the full story below;

No pen? That’s a problem… I worked for a board. I got a new Chair. I quickly found out he never carried a pen. He always had things to sign during meetings.

This woman was surprised that the new Chair, despite being an attorney, never carried a pen.

At the first meeting when he was Chair, I was seated next to him. It was time for him to sign something. Without looking at me or asking, he simply put his hand out for me to hand him a pen. He was a professional and an attorney, but he never had a pen!

So, she strategically seated him between two people who couldn’t help him out.

So at a subsequent meeting, I got my petty revenge. The nature of the organization meant that several members had disabilities. I deliberately set out the name plaques before the meeting and seated him between a person with a disability who was unable to wield a pen and the sign language interpreter.

She was so satisfied!

The look of desperation when he realized no one was near him to hand him a pen was priceless. This was several years ago, and it still gives me glee!

