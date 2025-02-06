Co-Worker Told People A Secret About Another Employee, So She Got Everyone To Believe A Lie Which Made His Girlfriend Break Up With Him

There are some people in life you can share secrets with and then there are certain folks who you should absolutely never, ever let into your life in any significant way.

Coworker slandered me so I got revenge…. “I was working in a kitchen doing some casual work mostly food preparation. Bad job, to be honest.

Anyway one of the dishwashers found out that I was living in a tent (house prices are out of control) and spread it around work telling everyone and started making snide comments to me in front of others like offering to lend me his bed, wink wink.

Two can play at that game!

So I started telling people that he was just mad at me because I stopped sleeping with him (we never did lol). Eventually someone told his girlfriend and they had a big fight over it. He never spoke to me again.”

