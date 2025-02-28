Ungrateful Stepdaughter Tried To Hold Onto Her Free Ride After Her Mother’s Demise, So Her Stepfather Came Up With A Clever Way To Evict Her

Blending families isn’t always a smooth ride, especially when one person refuses to accept the new dynamic. (A 30-year age difference doesn’t help either.)

Regardless of the odds, two people built a life together, but when one man was widowed, his late wife’s daughter still held onto a big grudge.

The time came for this resentful daughter to make her move, but this widower had the final checkmate.

Don’t want to leave? When my friend Larry was 27, he stopped on the side of the road to help a woman, Mary, with a flat tire. She was 30 years his senior, with three adult children, including a daughter, Julie. Despite the age difference, they fell in love and, without marrying, officially joined their lives.

With hard work came prosperity.

They both had no assets when they met, but with hard work, stringent saving, and some good investments, they built a wonderful retirement account. Additionally, Larry and Mary owned several properties that they rented out.

One of the investment properties was a home in the mountains that they allowed Mary’s daughter, Julie, to live in with her family rent-free.

But this didn’t win Larry much affection.

Julie was never a fan of Larry’s and was toxic and difficult. Perhaps it was understandable given the age difference, but it was very unpleasant to live with.

Then life threw the couple a curveball.

Fast forward twenty years, and Mary is now 77 and diagnosed with lung cancer. Larry and Mary are devastated but vow to fight back hard. The fight doesn’t go well, and the doctor advises Mary to get her affairs in order.

So they get to work on the will — the main item was what to do about Julie.

Mary and Larry work with a lawyer to determine how the money and investment properties will be handled when Mary passes. It was specifically noted that Julie was permitted to live in the cabin for one year from the date of Mary’s death and that the cabin was fully deeded to Larry after that point. Larry is holding Mary’s hand in the hospital as she passes. He is devastated.

But then life threw an even bigger curveball.

Imagine Larry’s surprise when the police come to his home with questions. Apparently, Julie called the police and told them that Larry murdered Mary.

The doctors and hospital got involved, and the police didn’t follow up on the accusation.

So Larry sets Julie straight.

One year passes, and Larry informs Julie that she will have to move out. Julie replies that this WILL NOT HAPPEN. EVER! Larry considers the problem of evicting her and consults lawyers, cognizant of the money, time, and heartache that will result from taking on this fight.

So he has a better idea.

Here is where the petty revenge comes in! Larry and Mary were churchgoing people and pretty religious. Larry decided to donate the house and property to the church as a donation in Mary’s name.

Ironically, the church does all the “dirty work”!

The church filed eviction papers, and Julie and her family were unceremoniously removed by the sheriff after the notification period passed. The church sold the property soon after. Larry did remarry eight years later to a lovely lady. They are very happy.

Julie believed she could rewrite the story, but Larry proved otherwise.

