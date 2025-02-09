Parent Blocks Driver From A Parking Spot To Secure Their Toddler’s Car Seat, But She Gets A Rude Response In Return

Simply put, parking lots can bring out the worst in people.

So, what would you do if you were trying to buckle your child into their car seat in a tight spot, but another driver was impatiently waiting? Would you let them park first and struggle with the cramped space? Or would you take a moment to get your child settled, even if it frustrated the other person?

In the following story, one parent faces this exact situation and is unsure if she handled it properly. Here’s how it played out.

AITA for putting my toddler in his car seat before letting someone pull into the adjacent spot? I had taken my toddler out with me to run some errands. When we returned to the car, I noticed that the car next to us (Car A) was parked too closely for me to get my toddler into his car seat without significant difficulty. This was not Car A’s driver’s fault; this parking lot has very narrow spaces, so it’s hard to not park too close to other cars. Fortunately, Car A seemed to be leaving, so I decided to wait until they pulled out of the spot before trying to load my toddler into the car.

After the first car left, another pulled up.

It ended up being about 5 minutes before Car A left. At some point, more than halfway through our wait, Car B pulled up and put their blinker on, indicating that they were going to take Car A’s spot. Car A pulled out, and before Car B pulled in, I walked around to the side of the car and opened the door to put my toddler in his car seat. Car B’s driver got mad, honked, flipped us off, and drove away to (presumably) find another spot. AITA?

Yikes! That’s quite a situation.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit have to say about it.

Here’s the perspective of someone who doesn’t even like kids.

This would’ve been a good alternative.

It is quite embarrassing.

According to this person, what she did makes sense.

The other driver was out of line.

There was no need to act like that when there were probably other spots available.

If you liked that story, read this one about grandparents who set up a college fund for their grandkid because his parents won’t, but then his parents want to use the money to cover sibling’s medical expenses.