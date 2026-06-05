June 5, 2026 at 6:15 am

Graphic Designer Delivers Massive Workload, Then Reaches a Breaking Point With Her Boss

by Benjamin Cottrell

male graphic designer working at his desk

Pexels/Reddit

People don’t just leave bad jobs, they leave bad bosses too.

A graphic designer with 14 years of experience spent three months absorbing a colleague’s full role on top of his own, delivered over 60 assets in 10 working days, and received a gaslight-y follow-up email that credited his intern and an external agency for the work.

His manager never addressed it directly. Instead, meetings were stacked on top of meetings and paper trails got built quietly in the background. Understandably, a panic attack followed.

So after years of mistreatment, he finally decided to walk away from the chaos.

This story is about what happens when a workplace finally takes more than an employee has left to give.

I quit my 6 figure job.

Today I’ve made plans to put a pause on my career after 14 years of working as a graphic designer.

And it’s true — people don’t leave bad jobs, they leave bad managers.

The designer shares more details about his experience.

Long story short, I’ve been absorbing a mid-weight designer’s four-day role for the last three months, with no concrete plan in place for the next six months.

It all depends on whether they’ll have a budget.

Then one day, it all came to a head.

It broke me when I delivered 60+ assets in 10 working days and they gaslit me in a follow-up email, saying that my intern and external agency helped.

This was in addition to a whole host of other responsibilities.

My intern needed extensive coaching, and the external agency designed a brochure that apparently took 17 hours under her briefing.

My manager has only communicated on this matter through our head of marketing.

So he’s been left to handle it all on his own.

Through him, they’ve been creating paper trails and scheduling meeting after meeting, asking me to provide solutions.

The deep-rooted issue is that my manager is not at all equipped to lead a creative team.

This has also greatly effected his mental health.

I’ve received psychological support after a panic attack, and I’m going to report them for negligence, but most likely nothing will happen.

What matters is that I can recover from a severe mental health crisis away from a toxic place that dedicates its work to helping people in need.

He recognizes just how badly he needs this break, even if it sets him back a little.

I’ve been working since I graduated and never had a break, which I am grateful for.

But I also grind hard and wanted to save for early retirement — though I think future me would appreciate my present decision.

Breaks are so important, especially in the midst of burnout and overwork.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a grocery store employee who is fed up after months of going above and beyond for no monetary return.

Redditors flock to the comment section to share their support.

This user thinks up ways this designer can get back at his terrible management.

Screenshot 2026 06 03 at 5.58.03 PM Graphic Designer Delivers Massive Workload, Then Reaches a Breaking Point With Her Boss

This user went through a similarly harrowing experience.

Screenshot 2026 06 03 at 5.58.45 PM Graphic Designer Delivers Massive Workload, Then Reaches a Breaking Point With Her Boss

At a certain point, the money just isn’t worth it.

Screenshot 2026 06 03 at 5.59.15 PM Graphic Designer Delivers Massive Workload, Then Reaches a Breaking Point With Her Boss

This user is contemplating taking a similar approach.

Screenshot 2026 06 03 at 6.31.25 PM Graphic Designer Delivers Massive Workload, Then Reaches a Breaking Point With Her Boss

60 assets in ten working days is not an ordinary output. Attributing that herculean feat to an intern who needed extensive coaching is not an ordinary level of audacity.

This designer was working at the top of his game, and for his toxic bosses, it still wasn’t enough.

Anyone delivering this volume of work with that little support was bound to reach the same end: totally overworked and completely burned out.

Everyone has their breaking point — and this designer finally found his.

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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