Restaurant Employee Was Always Assigned To Do The Dishes, So He Thought Of Something Petty To Do To Make His Work More Interesting

Working dishes all the time? Fine, I’ll have fun with it. Back in the day, I worked at a Pizza Hut in the middle of nowhere. The manager was a complete jerk. She kept putting me on dishes. Exclusively. That was exactly not why I started working there.

I didn’t mind doing that once in a while. But I got tired of going home at the end of the night soaked with sore fingers from handling hot dishes all night.

After a few months of this, I decided this. Every night I worked dishes, I would straighten a fork. Might as well have a little fun. After a few weeks, wait staff started to notice.

It started with, “Huh, that’s weird!” Then, became an interesting hunt for “normal” forks. Combined with conversations like this: “That’s so weird that straight forks would get sent to us on the truck.” The staff didn’t really care.

It made their nights not quite so routine. And every once in a while, they would try to figure out why there were so many straight forks. Slowly, ever so slowly, the number of straight forks grew to the point that they resigned to just giving them out.

They did mention it to management, but the manager didn’t care at all. They were there just to make a paycheck and treat people like crap. They told them, “Use them anyway. I don’t care.” Yes, they literally said that.

At some point, the wait staff started trying to guess which tables would be fine with it and which ones would complain. Have you ever thought about how awkward it would be eating from a fork that was straight? I tried it one evening. It’s annoying.

Anyway, they were eventually giving out more straight forks than “normal” ones. Until one evening, one table asked for “normal” forks. The waitress just said, “They come that way. We haven’t curved them yet.” At some point, I don’t remember how long it took, an area manager stepped in. He noticed all of the straight forks.

I wasn’t there that night, but he raised an absolute hell storm. He rained that down on the manager. It turns out that the manager was doing some other really shady crap.

It was discovered when the “area” manager decided this: “Well, if she’s making everyone eat with straight forks, then she must not care. So she can’t possibly be doing her job right.” So, he started looking around.

What they found was apparently bad enough that the people working that night were effectively told, “Don’t tell anyone else about this.” The manager was replaced the same night as the straight forks. And I got to work other positions since more people were hired because we were apparently seriously understaffed. I never found out what all happened, but everyone was a lot happier.

I’m glad the area manager stepped in and replaced the manager and the forks.

I wonder what else the manager was doing!

