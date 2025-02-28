Restaurant’s Egg Ordering System Irritated An Already-Agitated Customer, So He Ended Up With Twice The Eggs With A Side Of Confusion

When a demanding customer meets a confusing restaurant menu, it’s a recipe for absolute disaster.

One man, already arguing with his table mate, was thrown into a full blown crisis when his server confronted him with the restaurant’s convoluted egg system. The ensuing chaos made for quite the shift to remember.

Ask me for 4 eggs, I give you 4 eggs, using the policy I explained to you 5 times while you were ordering. I was having a particularly overwhelming shift, and about three hours into a six-hour shift, two people came in who were particularly known for being divorced and completely loathing one another. They openly made their disdain known to the servers and staff and were overall very loud and rude to guests and employees alike. Every other weekend, they would come in to go over paperwork and divorce things, and the server who got them always received sympathy from the rest of us.

It was OP’s turn to be their server.

I had the pleasure of serving these lovely people a few times, and every time was wildly different in terms of weirdness. But let’s just get into this one. They come in, and it ends up being my turn in the rotation. Yikes.

Things didn’t get started on a good note.

I come up to them and ask what I can get started for their drinks, and I can already tell it’s going to be a tense experience. They were both very snappy and rude, and I was doing my best to stay friendly. Fast forward, and I’m eventually asking for their orders.

But here’s where things really started getting messy.

The guy orders four eggs. I explain to him that we double our yolks—if you order four eggs, you will receive eight total eggs. He tells me no, he wants four eggs. So I tell him, okay, that is going to show up as two eggs in our system and on his receipt.

The two continue to go back and forth.

He tells me no. He wants four eggs. At this point, I don’t know what to tell him, but I try one more time. I explain that, yes, he will receive four eggs on his plate, but it will say two on the receipt. He says, no. He doesn’t want to pay for two; he wants to pay for four.

So finally, the confused server surrenders.

At this point, I’m more confused than he is. I tell him okay and write it down on my order sheet. I put in the order manually because we do not have a button for four eggs—BECAUSE WE DOUBLE OUR EGGS.

They confirm the order with the cook, knowing something still isn’t quite right.

The head cook calls me over. He says, “Four?” I say, “That’s what the customer ordered.” He says, “Okay,” and makes the most beautiful over-easy sheet of eight eggs with a side of bacon.

Of course, this isn’t what the customer ordered.

It comes out, and I serve it to him. He looks at me and says, “This isn’t what I ordered.” I say, “Yes, it is! 😁” He says, “Fine, I’ll take it.”

There were consequences for the server, but in the end, it was all worth it.

I got yelled at for it at the end of my shift, but it was soooo worth the look on his face when I served it to him. The laughs it got from my coworkers, who told me they wished they had been the ones to serve it to him, made it even better. One of my favorite memories from working at that place.

This breakfast spot is kinda sounding like a must-miss.

What did Reddit think?

This redditor is actually on the customer’s side.

This user also finds the egg policy quite confusing.

Maybe eating at this restaurant is more trouble than it’s worth.

Perhaps this restaurant should invest in simpler menus.

