Rude Neighbor Ignored Homeowner’s Requests To Move Their Yard Waste, So Homeowner Made Sure Neighbor Couldn’t Ignore Them Any Longer

Good fences make good neighbors, but bad neighbors make for creative solutions.

When one homeowner turned their property line into an unsanctioned dumping ground, the person on the receiving end decided to return the favor branch by branch.

Read on for the full story!

Gave neighbour their yard waste back A month ago, my neighbor had their trees trimmed — giant spruces.

A few days later, I took my garbage out and noticed a six-foot pile of brush against my back fence. It stretched from the ground to the top of my six-foot fence, bulging all the way to the road — huge branches and tons of pine needles.

So the homeowner addressed the issue immediately.

I texted her and asked what her disposal plans were, and she said she wanted to move it “gradually.” I told her that was not okay and that I wanted it gone ASAP.

But the neighbor showed no urgency in getting it cleaned up.

Two weeks ago, I texted her again, this time not so politely, telling her my property was not free storage for her. She also uses a section against my house to store random stuff. We’ve had unseasonably warm weather here in Canada until today, when it suddenly dropped to -20.

So then the homeowner decided it was time for drastic measures.

So, I went home for lunch, saw the pile still sitting there full of snow (and likely mice), and decided to take action. I proceeded to throw it all onto her small parking pad where she keeps her garbage bins. Hopefully, she moves it before it snows and freezes more. I’m now awaiting the irate texts.

This bad neighbor treated their yard like a dumpster, so this homeowner returned the favor.

Now she has a front-row seat to her own mess.

