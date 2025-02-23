Sam’s Club Customer Wasn’t Happy With The Experience She Had Trying To Return An Item. – ‘I can tell you’re lying to me because you don’t know who this is.’

These are the kinds of stories that make you want to never even bother attempting to return anything, ever…

A woman named Ashley posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the frustrating experience she had when she tried to return items to a Sam’s Club store.

Ashley said, “The audacity of some people literally just blows my mind.”

She said she called the Sam’s Club store before she went to make sure she could exchange the baby diapers she had for a different size.

The worker on the phone told her it was no problem and that people do it all the time.

But when Ashley went to the store, an employee told her she couldn’t return the diapers and that she needed a receipt.

However, when she got to Sam’s Club to exchange the diapers, she says it was not as easy as the worker over the phone had ensured it would be.

She told the employee, “I don’t have a receipt because I got it for a baby shower. But I just need a different size. So can I exchange it for the correct size or get a store credit so that I can buy more diapers?”

The employee wasn’t having it and told her she couldn’t make the return without a receipt.

Ashley told the woman that she was told on the phone it wouldn’t be a problem.

The employee asked her who gave her the diapers so she could look up her account, and Ashely told her she didn’t know because it was a baby shower gift.

Ashley said, “She literally looks at me and is like, ‘I can tell you’re lying to me because you don’t know who this is. And if you really had a baby shower, you would have known who gave you these diapers.’”

She continued, “I’m sorry. I’m sorry! Do you know every single person that gave you every single gift?”

Ashley said a manager eventually let her make the exchange and wrote in the video’s caption, “Seriously, what is wrong with people? It takes nothing to be nice.”

Why do they have to be such sticklers about this stuff?!?!

