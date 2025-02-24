Selling On Facebook Marketplace Comes With Some Risk, So You Have To Be Careful. But This Guy Turned Down A Sale Because He Didn’t Understand ATMs

When selling on a site like Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace, you need to be careful to avoid scams.

This person was about to make a deal, but he got suspicious and he wanted to know if he avoided getting ripped off.

In the video, he is in his car and he starts out by saying, “So, I want to know what you guys would do in this situation. I posted something up for sale on Facebook Marketplace. I was asking $750.”

He went on, “Somebody hit me up and said hey, would you take $650. I said yeah, can you come get it today. They said yeah, on my way.”

That sounds like a great deal so far.

When the guy arrived, however, things went south. He explains, “He shows up and he looks it over and he’s like, ‘yeah, here’s my problem man. Will you take $500 for it. I don’t live here, I had to go to the ATM and I could only get $500 cash out of the ATM.’ I set there for a minute and I said yeah, I guess so. He hands me 5 $100 bills. I look at those bills and I said ‘no I changed my mind,’ I don’t want to sell it for $500.”

Ok, nothing wrong with that.

The buyer got a little upset and said, “But you just said you would.” The man making the TikTok then says, “And you said that you went to the ATM and it would only give you $500. I guess we’re both liars because that’s not a true story.” He then asks if he was being ridiculous and asks if anyone has ever gotten $100 bills from an ATM.

While not common, there are plenty of ATMs that give out $100 bills. It just depends on where they are located and what the bank that owns the ATM wants to do.

Watch the full video and see what you think.

The people in the comments have a lot to say as well.

This person says only casino ATMs give out $100’s, which is not true.

This commenter says her Chase bank gives out $100’s.

Here is someone who says the bills were likely counterfeit.

I think he was just being paranoid.

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.