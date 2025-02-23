She Always Showed Off Her Outfit Reveals For Validation, But When Her Friends Criticized Her Constant Need For Approval, The Whole Friendship Went South

There’s a fine line between sharing excitement over an outfit and demanding constant validation from others.

When one friend’s outfit reveal leaves her other friends questioning her constant need for approval, tensions begin to rise to a breaking point.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for making my friend cry because our reaction to her outfit reveal was mediocre. She comes out of her room (mind you, it is 1 a.m.) to show us (my boyfriend and I) her outfit that she’s planning to wear over at her boyfriend’s house tomorrow.

They didn’t exactly give her the reaction she was looking for.

Our reaction was mediocre — something along the lines of, “Wooow, you look amazing. I don’t know what reaction you want us to give you, you do this every week, it’s just an outfit.”

She takes this pretty rough.

She proceeds to say that we are rude, then goes to her room and turns her lights off. My boyfriend goes to check on her and asks where she plans on wearing the outfit.

Soon an apology is demanded.

“On the train” is her response, and he leaves it at that, asking me to go check on her.

But one friend thinks her attention-seeking behavior has gone on long enough.

Well, no. She’s not a child; she’s a fully grown adult. Why should I have to feel bad because my reaction to her outfit wasn’t what she wanted? (Sweatpants and a crop top.) Every one of her outfits has our approval, and I’m quite frankly annoyed she has to seek validation for it because she looks fine. AITA?

Sometimes you just have to be confident in your own choices.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter thinks the friend was definitely being overdramatic.

Sure, her friend was being over the top, but she still could have responded more compassionately.

This commenter agrees it wasn’t the right time to react that way.

This user thinks the situation should have never even made it to this point.

It’s clear that no outfit, no matter how stunning, can fix the need for constant approval. Although, this sentiment is best shared in a more compassionate manner.

In the end, maybe the best look is one of confidence.

