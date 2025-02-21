She Borrowed A Pipe Organ From A Friend Who Then Refused To Take It Back, So Her Family Eventually Dropped It Off To The Friend Unannounced

When you borrow something from a friend, you are expected to give it back, but you also expect that the person will take it back when you are ready.

What would you do if you borrowed a large pipe organ, but your friend refused to take it back, so now it was just taking up space?

That is what happened to the family in this story, so finally they got sick of waiting and just dropped off the organ unannounced.

Organ Donor, but not the Meat Kind Way back in the early 2000s, my husband’s grandmother borrowed an organ (the piano kind) from a friend, but never played it. It was in her tiny house for many years. Gran’s house was small, literally the width of a single car garage, so she didn’t have much space to begin with.

At the end of 2021, husband’s aunt (owns the property that Gran lived on and was also friends with the organ owner) contacted organ owner, asking her to take the organ back. Crickets Start of 2022, Gran gets diagnosed with “cancer of the everything”. It was metastatic lung cancer that had travelled to every part of her body. She opted out of chemo. We needed the space in Gran’s lounge to put a bed, because the bedroom was too small to care for her properly. The reason doesn’t matter; organ owner needed to take her organ back. Aunty asked organ owner several times, and got many excuses. “I’ll take it later this week.” “I don’t have anyone to transport it.” “Can’t you hold onto it a bit longer?” “I have a potential buyer that I’m waiting for.” All the usual excuses. Husband’s uncle and two cousins came over in April 2022 from England to spend some time with Gran, before she got too sick to do anything. We took that time to rearrange her house to accommodate a bed in the lounge for her.

My husband’s BIL borrows his dad’s bakkie (pickup truck), and he and husband’s cousin loaded the organ. Organ owner lives around the corner. Within walking distance. Aunty had tried one last time to ask organ owner to take her organ. Crickets. So cousin and BIL pulled up at her house. Organ owner was out, but her daughter’s boyfriend was there. He happily let them in, and even helped them offload it. BIL and cousin left, and we went on with our rearrangement. Organ owner was MAD. She messaged aunty, absolutely furious.

“How dare you just drop this off without telling me. Don’t you know I have no space for it. This is so inconvenient for me. I didn’t want it back right now and you knew that.” Aunty was heartbroken and angry. We all reassured her that we had done the right thing, and that the organ owner would get over it. I don’t think they talk much anymore, because Aunty was really hurt by the reaction. I knew exactly what game organ owner was playing, because she was being deliberately avoidant of the conversation.

Not giving her a choice was the best thing we could have done in that situation. My father called cousin and BIL “organ donors” because of that incident.

