She Didn’t Compliment Her Husband For Cleaning A Frying Pan, And When He Got Extremely Offended She Listed All The Things She Did That Morning

Isn’t it annoying when people do the bare minimum and yet expect you to be so grateful for their efforts?

This woman’s husband seems to expect a compliment for cleaning up after himself, and she’s not having it!

Find out all the details.

AITA for not complimenting my husband when he does chores around the house? My husband & I (36m, 29f) both work full time, both contribute to groceries, both do chores around the house. There are certain things that we tend to do that would be considered exclusively my chore or his. But that’s not to say one or the other couldn’t do that thing.

They have different dynamics with their work lives.

I usually start work later in the day, and finish way later. Where he starts very early, and is done earlier. So last night, I worked until 9pm and came home so exhausted that I just went straight to the couch and sat down. He was standing in the kitchen chatting with me, asking how my day was, etc.

Does he want an award?

But then he goes, “do you notice anything?” And I kind of looked around and said “…no?” He says, “I cleaned the kitchen!”.

(Something that I do 9/10 times and that’s okay, the kitchen tends to be my time to relax as I genuinely love cooking/cleaning/having an organized kitchen)

This is where it gets bad.

This is where I felt kind of bad, because I actually chuckled out loud and said “oh well there wouldn’t have been much to clean because I cleaned the kitchen this morning before I left for work!” And he kind of got put out by my comment.

“Well…. I unloaded the dishwasher and washed the frying pan in the sink!!!” So now I doubled down on my “confusion” and pettiness because for some reason it bothered me that he was fishing for a compliment for something that I do daily and never get compliments on (nor do I seek or need them) and said,

She knew what she was getting at!

“oh, I also unloaded AND loaded the dishwasher and washed all your breakfast dishes by hand this morning.” To where he started stomping off and said “you could have just said you were proud of me.” And now I was grumpy because I felt the whole interaction felt childish. “Well are YOU proud of ME?!” To which he said “that’s not the point, I just tried to do something nice for you and you’re not even grateful.” So, AITAH for refusing to just say thank you?

GEEZ!

A “thank you” wouldn’t have hurt anything, but he should’ve said “thank you” too.

That’s right! This user suggests asking for the same treatment from her husband.

That’s true! This user thinks it is unsettling that the husband considers the bare minimum as something big.

This user wants to know if the husband always acts like this.

This user is dumbfounded at the husband’s reaction.

Exactly! This user doesn’t understand why the praise is even necessary.

This husband seems to have some serious issues!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.