She Had A Good Relationship Going, But Times Got Tough And A Sibling Started Asking For Bill Money

AITA for not paying my boyfriend’s household bills when his siblings ask me for it? I (F25) have been dating my boyfriend (M27) for 11 months. He lives with his siblings, and I visit regularly, but I don’t stay there full-time nor sleep over every night.

Recently, his siblings asked me to help pay part of his share of the household bills, like electricity and water, because I’ve been there often. I told them I’m not comfortable contributing since I’m just visiting and don’t live there. I don’t use the utilities the way they do, and my boyfriend hasn’t asked me to pay anything. Now, they’re upset with me, and things are awkward.

Here’s the thing — my boyfriend recently lost his job and has been going through a tough time. He’s always been the one supporting all the household expenses, including food and utilities, for everyone. I’ve been helping cover his food and other personal needs during this time. I feel like his siblings, especially since they’re all working, should step up and help him with the household expenses now that he’s struggling. They’ve benefited from his sacrifices for years, and I just think it’s time for them to return the favor. Am I wrong for refusing to pay and expecting them to help him now?

