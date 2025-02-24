She Housed Three Of Her Daughter’s Friends For Years, But Now She’s Showing Them The Door

Home is where the heart is – and sometimes, where your mom is.

Or where your friend’s mom is, in this case.

This woman has let her daughter’s friends live rent free for months, but now she feels it’s time to kick them all out and have the place to herself.

Wait, what?

This sounds like it’s gonna get messy.

WIBTA for kicking out my daughter’s housemates when she moves out? For the past 6 months my (43F) daughter (18) “Gracie” has been attending college and living in a shared house that I own. She has her best friend (19F) as her housemate as well as her best friend’s boyfriend (19M) and another friend (18F). I pay around $1000 /month (mortgage, taxes, insurance) for the house, and her housemates split all bills which run about $600 / month (they have part-time jobs).

Talk about a full house.

Well, recently Gracie told me that she wants to go to a college near LA. It’s always been her dream to go to college in SoCal. This will stretch her college fund very thin because the cost of college, room & board out there will be a LOT more than what I pay now. The issue is, if I charge them the full cost of the house, they won’t be able to pay it.

So the mother here is looking at paying college expenses in ADDITION to everything going on now.

Gracie says it “wouldn’t be fair to them” since she invited them to live there, and they are paying bills now. She said if I kick them out they would have to go back to living with their families (whom they don’t get along with) in small, cramped apartments. I told her that is not my problem.

Daughter clearly doesn’t want to turn into the bad guy as far as her young friends are concerned.

My position is — I am paying for the house as long as Gracie is living there. If I have to pay out-of-state tuition, room & board in California, I’m not going to also pay for the house here.

This sounds like an awful lot to take on.

Gracie got upset at me and said I was being unfair. She said I have the money and can afford it. She told me I was being an a-hole, heartless, greedy and selfish. While it’s true I could afford it, I would have to cut back on my lifestyle considerably. I am prepared to live frugally and make sacrifices to send my daughter to college, but I don’t feel I owe her friends a free house to live in, at my expense.

So how do we handle this?

Some folks had some pretty harsh words:

Like she just had no idea how anything works:

Can’t have your cake and eat it too:

But, vitriol aside, remember what it is to be young and not know much of the world:

All in all, it sounds like she’s been a pretty dang good mom so far, and that’s not likely to change.

But she’s not their mom.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.