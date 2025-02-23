She Made Dinner For Her Mother-In-Law For Years, But The Constant Cooking Critiques Finally Went Too Far

I appreciate the heck out of anyone who can cook.

Like, we all find a way to make enough food for ourselves to survive, but some people can really DO it, yanno?

So when you find a person who’s able – and moreover, willing – to cook for you, maybe don’t let it turn out like this story from Reddit user @Blazing***99.

Especially if she’s your daugher-in-law.

AITA for Telling My Husband I Won’t Cook for His Mom Anymore? My MIL (64F) has never liked me (30F). She’s polite when my husband (35M) is around, but when we’re alone, she constantly makes passive aggressive comments. If I wear makeup, I’m “trying too hard” If I don’t I “look tired” If I buy something nice for myself I’m “wasting money” But the worst part? She critiques everything I cook.

You’re already exhibiting more patience than I would.

Despite this I’ve always cooked for her. She lives alone so my husband invites her over three times a week to “make sure she’s eating well.” I wouldn’t mind if she were appreciative, but she never is. No matter what I make, she always finds something wrong. “This soup could use more seasoning” (after I followed her exact recipe lol), “The chicken is a little dry” (when I made her favorite dish), “You put cheese in this? That’s not how I’d do it” I’ve bitten my tongue for years to keep the peace, but last week was the final straw.

And this was the deciding moment…

I spent two hours making homemade lasagna, including fresh pasta and a special sauce. When she took a bite, she sighed and said “I guess this is edible”. I put my fork down and said “I’m done. From now on if you don’t like my cooking, you can make your own meals”. She looked shocked and then burst into tears. She told my husband I had “humiliated her at the dinner table” and that she didn’t feel welcome in our home anymore.

Husband to the rescue? Or not?

Instead of defending me, my husband immediately took her side. He said I was overreacting and that “She’s just old fashioned, she doesn’t mean anything by it” I told him that just because she’s older doesn’t give her a free pass to insult me every time she eats at our house.

The aftermath is predictable.

Now she refuses to eat at our home unless my husband cooks which he rarely does (lowkey a win). She’s also started making passive aggressive remarks about “not wanting to be a burden” and “how sad it is to eat alone in old age” My husband is furious with me for “ruining family dinners” and insists that I should just let it go because “that’s just how she is” But I refuse to spend hours cooking for someone who goes out of her way to [crap] on me. AITAH?

What says the internet about this cooking calamity?

There’s clearly a problem, but what’s the true source?

There’s a scientific way to approach this:

Being “old fashioned” is a terrible excuse for being awful to people:

You’ve done what ya can:



Bottom line?

If someone makes food for you, and it IS edible, then shut up and eat up.

