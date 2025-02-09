She Really Wants To Attend A Summer Internship Program At A Big University, But Her Boyfriend Doesn’t Want Her To Go Since It Would Mean She’d Miss His Birthday And Graduation

What’s more important, applying for and attending an internship that could help you get into medical school, or going to your boyfriend’s high school graduation?

The answer probably depends on your priorities and career goals.

WIBTA for not attending my BF’s graduation and birthday, and going to a summer internship instead? I am a first year in college and my BF is completing his senior year in high school. I recently applied for an internship program (SHPEP) where you take classes for about six weeks at a big university (Columbia, UCLA, Rutgers, etc.) designed toward your future and your interests. It’s designed for future health professions, so getting into the program can make you look desirable in the admissions process for medical school, dental school, nursing school, etc.

I currently attend a community college, and I’d love to go to a bigger university, but I can’t afford it. I feel that by doing this program, I will feel like most kids my age, network, and get a great educational experience. This program covers travel expenses, provides food, and gives you a stipend. A friend of mine went through the program and said she loved it and it helped her land more internships in the future.

However, the program occurs during my boyfriend’s high school graduation and his 19th birthday. He’s clearly upset and he avoids talking about the subject. He tells me he only graduates from high school once and he will be there for me on my birthday. He tells me he’s afraid to lose me, but I tell him that this program will be good for our future, but I feel bad for missing it. AITA?

