She Thought Her Sister-In-Law Would Love Her Handmade Gift, But Instead She Got Notes On Her Work

I can’t really imagine the focus it takes to crochet something, and if someone takes all that time to make you a gift, most people would be grateful.

There’s always one, though, who doesn’t like to play by the rules.

This young woman tried to gift a handmade blanket to her sister-in-law only to hear about all of the piece’s flaws in return.

Check it out.

AITA for declining to “fix” the errors I made in a blanket I crocheted for someone and taking it back instead? I made a blanket for my sister in law Amanda. I was able to give it to her last weekend. She’d asked for it in certain colors. I didn’t have any other projects on my to do list so I was happy to make it for her. I had most of the colors already too so it worked out.

To be clear, this was not a paid commission, but a gift for a family member.

When I gave it to her she was excited and she started to look it over, I figured it was to see how it was put together, since she doesn’t crochet. After a little bit she said that she loved the blanket, BUT she couldn’t help but notice some of the little mistakes I’d made along the way. I asked her what she meant, and she pointed out some things like I’d accidentally done one row of striping instead of three for one section, I’d switched to the wrong color and threw off a “pattern” at some point, etc.

A little begging and choosing, eh?

She handed it back to me and told me that she loves my progress with it and couldn’t wait to see the finished project. I told her that it was finished. She looked down at it and said that it wasn’t done until it was perfect, and I’d made several mistakes that I could easily go back to correct.

Freelancers LOVE it when you give them revision notes you’re not getting paid for.

I was honestly dumbfounded by this. I hate the way perfectionists try to force their quirk onto others. I made this blanket for her for free out of my own free time because I love her. I told her that. She said she knows and she loves me for it but that she wouldn’t be able to use it because she wouldn’t be able to focus on anything but the mistakes.

Finders keepers?

I said whatever and took the blanket back and said that if she doesn’t want it, I’ll keep it. She looked surprised and said that she does want it, she just wants my best work and not something half [did]. I told her that if she thinks me crocheting A WHOLE ******* BLANKET and making minimal errors is half [doing] it, I’d rather just keep the blanket.

It’s hard to overstate just how much of an ask this is.

She’s so upset with me and told me I was acting ridiculous and that it wouldn’t take me long to fix it. If you know anything about crochet you know that if I made an error on row 36 of a 1115 row blanket… that’s essentially starting over again. Anyway I come to you all lol AITA?

Now that the tale was woven, the internet chimed in.

Who would want to completely start over?

Those who know the pain would never:

You gotta have a crochet philosophy, ya dig?

She definitely made a mistake, just not the one she stands accused of:

You’re a family member getting a gift, not a boss giving an order:

At the risk of making any blanket statements, the SIL needs to learn some gratitude.

When someone gives you a gift, you just say thank you.

