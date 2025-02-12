She Thought Her Third Date Was Going Well, But A Mysterious Note From Two Girls At The Bar Has Her Questioning Everything

Hopefully it’s not lost on many of us anymore that it’s a dangerous world out here for women.

As such, staying on the lookout and having each others’ backs is important.

But what happens when that takes a super ambiguous form?

Enter TikTok user @cuteascluck with a story of a third date, and a mysterious note.

“I was on a date […] this is date number three at a restaurant, at a bar,” she begins.

“In his town, okay?

Now, I live in the Dallas Fort Worth area so it’s not like this isn’t also my town, but all the little suburbs kind of have their area, right?”

Everything started off well enough.

“We were there for a while because of the ball game and absolutely were together, like, very kind of PDA-ish.

He’s coming on strong, like very interested, okay?

We were sitting like pie-shaped, you know like, knees together.”

But then two unknown girls enter the story.

“So these two girls were over here, behind me. I didn’t even see them or notice them. I went up to go to the bathroom, I come back, and when I sit down they get up to leave and then the one of the girls stops, and my hair was behind my back most of the time so she, like, grabs my hair and is like ‘Oh my god, your hair is so pretty, you’re so beautiful, I just had to stop you’ and then like, has the note, folded up like this and ‘I just wanted to give you this.'”

She’s been handed a note by a stranger.

Anyone would get nervous at this point.

“And I was like ‘oh my god, ****.’ So the guy I’m with is like ‘what is that?’ like, ‘I don’t know,’ and I’m like, ‘****.’ So I barely open it up and I just see in big letters, “JUST NO,” and then I see words off to the side. JUST NO?!”

“So, I wait till I go to the bathroom a second time, and so, the rest of the note is ‘you can do better.'”

That’s still not a ton of information.

“I’m like, did he do something when I went up to go to the bathroom? Did he hit on them, right? Do they know him around town? And so they’re like ‘you can do better.’

Were they just being like, girls’ girls?”

“Now listen, they were younger, they, like, looked like mid 20s, he’s like 50 like, you know like, younger 50s and I’m in my late 40s, and I know that sometimes I think younger people don’t really realize, you know that we’re not all just like perfection, you know like, the older we get.

Were they just kinda being cute?

Or like did they see something?

And I’m like, ****, put your phone number down so I can ask you!

Like what the **** was it? What are your thoughts? What’s the over/under here?

I need – I need help, I need help.”

The general consensus of the comments was “don’t need details, note is enough:”

Some offered ways to follow-up:

This sort of thing happens:

Be careful out there, everybody.

