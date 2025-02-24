She Wanted To Be Supportive Of Her Very Anxious Friend, But At A Certain Point She Decided Enough Was Enough

If you’ve never had an anxiety attack, or worse, a full-blown panic attack, it’s a little like internally imploding, but in slow motion, while absolutely nothing is going on around you.

It isn’t fun, and it causes a lot of problems.

But what happens when your support system can’t handle it either?

Read on to find out how this friend is ready to bow out completely.

AITA for letting a friend know that their anxiety attack is bothering me? As the title says. My friend is a big complainer who gets anxious easily. Last week she had a panic attack about a bruised knee which was pretty much the only thing she talked about that day (over text).

To be clear, panic attacks don’t tend to last an entire day. If they do, you need to get to a hospital because the stress on your heart alone can be serious.

I said some nice things and wished her to feel better several times until I got overwhelmed by her anxiety. I told her that it was unbearable and that I hoped she understands if I take a step back and retain my own space in situations like this. She hasn’t talked to me since.

Sounds pretty overwhelming for everybody.

I understand that her knee hurts but I’m neither a therapist nor a doctor. AITA?

Probably a pretty relatable situation for a lot of folks.

Let’s see what the comments had to say.

A lot of folks don’t think highly of either people in this story.

But this probably is a situation that needs some intervention.

Friendships aren’t really friendships if they hurt all the time.

Of course, it IS a terrible experience to be so anxious.

Friends are great to have.

That said, they are not a substitute for professional help.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.