She Was In Labor With Her Third Child, But Her Sister-In-Law Acted Like She Knew More Than Her About Childbirth

How would you feel if you were pregnant, in labor and had a family member trying to insinuate that you weren’t really in labor?

Would you be annoyed and call them on it, or would you choose to ignore them?

In today’s story, one pregnant woman is so annoyed by her sister-in-law’s comments on a group chat that she can’t ignore her.

She sent a text while she was in labor, and she’s thinking that might’ve been a bad idea.

Let’s see what she wrote and why it might’ve been a bad idea.

AITA for a text I sent in a group chat while in labor? Let’s jump into this: I (29F) gave birth to my 3rd baby in November. The women in my husband’s family (his 2 sisters, our sil, and his mom) and I have a group chat whereas we send pictures of our kids, tell funny stories about our day, and, in this case, send updates about possible labor. On this particular day in November, at 37 weeks plus 5 days gestation, I reached out to inform that this just might be the day my newest baby decides to make his grand entrance. I had been having strong contractions since 5:50 that morning.

She kept her family updated via the group chat.

Everyone, except sil (my husband’s brother’s wife) responded with excitement and praying hands emoji’s. Well, according to the nurses at the hospital, I wasn’t dilated enough to be admitted, despite strong and frequent contractions. This was at noon. I updated the chat. Everyone seemed concerned and asked if I still thought if it might still be that day. I assured it was most likely going to happen that day, judging from past experiences, but I would go home to labor in comfort.

She didn’t like her sister-in-law’s attitude.

This is where i might be the jerk. My sil, who also gave birth to her 3rd baby a couple months prior (via c-section. I am not judging nor think of her as less than, just context is key) decided to text how glad she was that I wasn’t in “real labor” and that it’s better that I wait to have the baby another couple of weeks. She then sent a bunch of screen shots and links to articles about false labor and Braxton hicks. AS IF I HAD NEVER GIVEN BIRTH BEFORE OR EXPERIENCED PREGNANCY BEFORE.

Here’s how she responded…

I replied, mid-contraction: “Not to be bity, but this ain’t my first rodeo, and I know how to Google things as well. And yes, I have been checked, and they will check again before deciding IF I should go home or not.” Well, I did go home, only to go back to the hospital a couple of hours later and had my baby at 10:15 that night.

Texting while in labor may not have been the best idea.

Sil does not reply to me in texts, and has since unfriended me on Facebook. (Not that I really care about that.) I just want to know it I was a jerk for what I said… and, in hindsight, perhaps I shouldn’t have been texting in the group chat while in labor. So, reddit. Was I a jerk?

It might’ve been better to ignore her sister-in-law, but given her circumstances at the moment she sent the text, I don’t think she was out of line at all.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Her sister is acting like a know-it-all.

This person thinks she should let it go and reconcile with her sister-in-law.

Another person calls the sister-in-law judgmental.

This person goes against the grain and sides with the sister-in-law, calling her condescending.

I agree with this comment; it was a weird response.

Helpful and judgmental are not the same thing.

But texting while in labor probably isn’t the best idea if being level-headed is the goal.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.