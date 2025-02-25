Employee Won’t Stop Vaping In The Office, And Now Her Co-Worker Doesn’t Know What to Do

Have you ever been watching Mad Men or some other mid-20th century period piece and thought to yourself “Man, did everybody really smoke that much at work?”

Yes. Yes they did.

We used to smoke absolutely everywhere.

That decreased dramatically as new laws/company policies/social stigmas took hold.

But now, as Reddit user @NoJellyfish2960 describes, we’re dealing with the age of vape.

AITA for telling a co worker to stop vaping in our shared office?

Kind of already think I know MY answer, but let’s read on.

We are both in a small room, she’s vaping all day everyday at work and I’m tired of inhaling this. It gives me headaches and I don’t like the smell.

What, like, this chemical I’m spilling into the air around us doesn’t just affect me?

I told her it bothers me and she just brushed it off like I was overreacting.

Is it too much to ask a co worker not to vape in the shared room we have? Also it’s against the policy to smoke/vape but I’m not going to tell her to my boss like we are in kindergarden

Do your thing, internet:

I mean, what even really needs to be said?

You really don’t have a choice, get to it:

And another good point to keep in mind:

Bottom line: if they’re won’t be cool, just use the dang corporate structure.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.