Sister-In-Law Constantly Criticized Their Gifts, But When Gift Giver Complained To Their Mother-In-Law, They Were Met With Cold Silence

AITA for telling my MIL that my SIL is rude for expressing that she will exchange the Xmas gifts given My SIL has a tendency to exchange gifts that are given to her or her family if they don’t meet her expectations. One year, she asked for a makeup set I used because she liked how it looked on me.

When I splurged and got her one, she said it was too complicated for her to use and returned it for store credit.

This became a clear pattern.

Another time, I bought her son sweatpants and shirts that she said he needed. I went to Target and got a few pairs. When he opened them, he said thank you, but she later told me he doesn’t wear stuff from Target because it tends to be cheap quality and breaks easily.

She asked for the receipt to exchange them. I didn’t save the receipts because they were just children’s clothes, and I was sure they would fit, so I didn’t bother. She said Target would probably take them back anyway and that I shouldn’t buy clothes from there in the future because they aren’t any good.

Due to numerous instances like this, my husband and I started giving her son money instead and agreed as adults not to gift each other anymore. I hate gifting only money as it seems thoughtless, so last year, I decided to include a shirt from his favorite store.

I got him a color I thought would look good on him, like a dark orange. He got the gifts, thanked us, and seemed happy.

Later, my SIL asked for the gift receipt because he doesn’t wear that color and usually sticks to black, blue, or gray. I had enough and said I chose that color because I thought it would be nice for him. I added that if he didn’t want to wear it, he could buy what he liked with the money. It irked me, though, that she was criticizing a gift.

While we were driving home with my MIL in the backseat, she mentioned how her daughter can be so particular. I agreed but added that it’s very rude to criticize gifts in front of the person giving them, and that I was taught to appreciate the thought.

My MIL got quiet and seemed upset with what I said, so now I’m wondering if I overstepped. Was I being an AH?

This user thinks the truth deserved to come out.

Maybe the mother ended up feeling guilty.

