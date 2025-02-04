Sister Tells Her Not To Wear Corset To A Baby Shower, But She Wears It Anyway So Her Sister Tries To Get Her Uninvited Just Minutes Before The Shower Starts

Siblings can be the harshest critics, especially when it comes to personal style.

So, what would you do if your sibling constantly judged the way you dressed and tried to control what you wore to a family event? Would you cave to their expectations to avoid drama? Or would you stand your ground and wear what makes you feel comfortable?

In today’s story, one teen finds herself at odds with her sister over an outfit choice for a baby shower. Here’s what happened.

AITA for wearing a corset to a baby shower? For some background context, my sister, J (18), and I (17) could not be any different. Just to name a few examples, she is the sporty one while I do theatre, she is extroverted while I am an introvert, and while her sweet 16 was spent on a yacht with all her friends, mine was spent with my tight circle. Not only that, we even look completely different. J dresses and keeps up with trends, but I personally like to dress more gothically. We are so different, in fact, that when our parents divorced, she went live with my mom an hour away, and I stayed with my dad in our small hometown. Another thing about J is that she also likes to take every chance she gets to belittle me and make me feel horrible about myself.

Anyway, today is our cousin’s wife’s baby shower. As I mentioned before, my closet is more gothic, and I do not have bright and fun colors (the only bright thing I had in my closet was a pair of pink cargo pants, but the baby is a boy, so it wouldn’t work out). So, I decided I would just dress how I usually do. I wore a pair of black bell bottoms, Doc Martens, a long-sleeved forest green blouse, a black hat, and a corset belt. When I walked into my bathroom to do my hair, J walked in and immediately told me to change as soon as she saw what I was wearing. I asked her why, and she started to blow up about how I am supposed to wear bright blue to the baby shower. I told her to just mind her own business, that I didn’t wear bright colors, and that there wasn’t a dress code at the baby shower.

J, upset with not having her way, asked our dad for his opinion, and he said I looked fine. She then went on a rant about how it’s inappropriate to wear a corset and too dressy for a brunch. When I told her that everyone wears corset belts to brunch, she went into her room and called the mother-to-be to try to tell her that I was wearing a corset and that she should uninvite me. Mind you, this is all happening 20 minutes before the baby shower even started. But I went to the party a little bit earlier than what J had planned, and she said that I would still be wrong if I went to the baby shower. I am now in my car, mustering up the courage to go into the small event space where the baby shower is being held. AITA?

