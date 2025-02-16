His Girlfriend’s Brother Asked Him How To Find A Pair Of Yeezys When They Came Out, But They Didn’t Listen To Him Even Though He Was Able To Get The Shoes For Himself

When you are really into something, people may ask for your expertise when they want to get involved.

What would you do if you had someone ask you how to get a pair of rare sneakers, but then when you told them they completely disregarded your advice?

That is what happened to the sneaker head in this story, so he followed his own advice and got the sneakers for himself while the other people couldn’t find them.

Check it out.

If the shoe fits I’m really into sneakers and have been since I was little, so I’ve learned a lot. My girlfriends brother is well, not the nicest person to me, even after I tried countless times to be nice.

Those sneakers are expensive!

Anyways he wanted the new Yeezys coming out this week for Christmas, the Yeezreels, and his family didn’t know how to get them. I tried explaining it numerous times to them, that you can try in store and online then get them on GOAT for a decent price if you strike out. They kept saying “nope my friend says you can’t buy them in stores only on this one website” and basically told me I was wrong.

Nice and easy, just as he said.

I stopped by the mall, walked in and asked for my size, and got my pair in under 3 minutes. Now they’re sold out and still no one will listen to me how to get them so his loss 🤷🏻‍♂️

Why do people ask for advice and then completely ignore it.

Let’s see what the people in the comments say about this story.

Here is someone who hates those shoes.

It can be very frustrating.

This seems very likely.

Just listen to the expert.

They know best.

