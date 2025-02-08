Someone Stole An Online Movie Prop Tutorial And Passed It Off As Their Own, So The Person Who Created The Tutorial Changed Replaced The Images With Something Crazy

It blows my mind that people have the nerve to steal the work of others and pass it off as their own.

Steal my online tutorial? I hope you enjoy the new pics. “Years ago (around 15) I was into creating replica movie props. I had created a tutorial for my website on building a movie prop gun using a kit I bought and the base airsoft gun. It was a step by step on how to use the kit and incorporate it with the gun.

Pics on every step, etc.

I got a lot of positive feedback for it too. But I discovered when checking my website traffic and stats that another site was leeching my photos (meaning they had code on their website that HREF’d the images on my site so they didn’t have to host them, just point to mine). When I checked it out, I saw that they had copied my ENTIRE tutorial and made a post on their website claiming it as their own. No reference back to me or my site. You jerk!

So, I did what anyone would do. I changed the images. Oh boy, did I change them. In my code, I changed the image names from “image1.jpg” to “image_1.jpg” and changed my code accordingly to point to the new file names. My website looked the same. BUT THEN… I found some of the craziest photos on the web and renamed them “image1.jpg” etc, to match what code HE had stolen and dropped them in the same folder.

So, now the thief has a tutorial that talked about making a movie prop, but all the leeched images associated with it was a cornucopia of nightmare fuel, HR complaints and violations of TOS on many servers. Oh, yeah, it was nasty stuff. Now, I just watched. The stolen tutorial was up for about 4 days until it magically disappeared. I think I might even still have screenshots somewhere. Never happened again. Don’t steal content!”

