Supervisor Dismisses The Fact That An Employee Received A Sensitive Email In Error, So The Employee Reports Him For A Privacy Breach Before Quitting

Supervisors who enjoy making their employees feel small are the absolute worst.

So, what would you do if your boss dismissed a major mistake with a shrug, expecting you to ignore it? Would you move on and forget about it? Or would you make sure he finally faced the consequences of his actions?

In the following story, one employee finds himself in this very predicament and decides to do something about it on his last day with the company. Here’s how it played out.

“Well if it’s not for you, how about you just ignore it?” At my job I’m about to leave. I got an email six months ago containing very sensitive information about a client. I asked if they could confirm this was for me as it wasn’t in my caseload. The supervisor says, “Well, if it’s not for you, how about you just ignore it?” Monday is my last day. I will respond by saying, “Well, if it’s not for me, how about you just not send it to me?”

Then, he’s going to take it a step further.

Then, I’m going to report this as one of our SOP client privacy breaches since it wasn’t encrypted like it was supposed to be. I hate that guy so much. He has always gotten a kick out of making people feel stupid and getting into your face. The only reason I feared him was because he could mess with my paycheck.

Eeek! That sounds like a serious offense.

