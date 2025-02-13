Teenager Could Only Afford Christmas Gifts For Her Parents, But When Her Stepmom Didn’t Get A Gift, She Got Upset, Yelled At Her, And Then Cried To Her Dad About It

It’s not always easy to buy Christmas gifts for everyone, especially when you’re young and low on money.

What would you do if you couldn’t afford a present for someone, only for them to take it personally and make you feel guilty about it?

Would you apologize and try to make it up to them? Or would you stand your ground and refuse to let a lack of a gift define your relationship?

In the following story, one person finds themselves in this very situation with their stepmom. Here’s how it played out.

AITAH for not getting my stepmom a Christmas present So, for starters, I could only afford to get my mom and dad a gift for Christmas. My brother came with me to help find gifts since he’s too young to do it himself. When my stepmom saw the wrapped presents, she asked if we got her anything. I explained to her that I couldn’t afford it, but she could use the thing my dad got (it was a mug).

The stepmom was pretty rude.

She started to get upset and started yelling at me a bit. I was taken aback and tried to explain again that she could use the thing my dad got. She said, “Well, I don’t want it anymore,” in a rude tone. This is when I yelled at her and told her that she was not understanding and was being rude.

She felt bad until she overheard the stepmom on the phone with her dad.

Later that day, I heard her in her bedroom crying on the phone to my dad. I felt bad at first but then heard what she was actually saying. She was saying how I didn’t get her a present but got Dad one, and my stepmom was also talking very bad about me, like how I’m a spoiled brat. This really hurt but I also wasn’t surprised (I don’t feel very comfortable talking about why).

Does a gift equal love?

My dad got home, and he sat me down. I then got a lecture about a Christmas present. He asked me, “Do you even love her?”. Why does a present control if I love the person or not!? For a while after that, she would make hurtful jokes/gestures about this. Then came Christmas. On Christmas, my dad opened his gift. My step mom looked at me smiling and said, “You were right, I can use this.” AITA?

Eek! This is a really tough situation for everyone involved.

