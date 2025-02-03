Teenager Refused To Go To School Because They’re Not Feeling Well, So Their Mom Called Off Their Birthday Dinner

Children with special needs require more care and understanding.

This woman shares the story of her autistic teenage child who refused to go to school because of a rash.

She told them that if they wouldn’t go to school, then she had to cancel her birthday dinner, too.

They got upset and called her a jerk.

AITA for telling my teenager that they can’t have a birthday dinner today as they chose not school because of a rash? My teenager turned 16 today. They are autistic. This morning, they came out complaining about a rash from shaving. Stating that it hurt too much to have air blow on it or cloth against it. And therefore, they weren’t going to school.

I gave them a few hours and tried again. They still wouldn’t go. I gave it a few more hours, same result. Now, it’s too late to go to school.

So I told them to text their friends and tell them that the dinner party at a mid-price restaurant is off. Now they and their sibling (21) are calling me a jerk. I feel like letting them have the dinner tonight after they called out of school is rewarding a negative behavior.

Imagine if they were diabetic and had to go to the ER because of a low blood sugar. When they get released, I still wouldn’t let them go out to a dinner. Not that they’d feel up to it than I imagine. So is this just me being a good parent or me being a jerk?

It’s their birthday; she could have been more considerate.

