The Basketball Coach Disrespected Him, So He Got Revenge By Ending The Whole Team

Back in the day, I played two seasons of soccer with a small private school league.

The first season was to see if I liked it, and just get me active.

The second season remains a mystery to both scientists and philosophers, since I did NOT like it, and was terrible to boot.

Maybe I should have followed Reddit user @Ladner1998’s example…or maybe not.

Read on:

I ruined my class’ last year of team sports This was from way back when I was 14 y/o in my last year of middle school. I was the weird nerdy kid, but liked sports casually. They were (and still are) fun to play and thats about as deep as it will ever go.

Just a kid casually enjoying some games, as kids do. But that lukewarm attitude can cause issues in a small pond…

My grade school/middle school was a private school which at the time was on its 2nd to last year before it closed. In my class the boys consisted of myself and 5 other kids. One did not want to do sports at all and refused to join anything. So that left 5 kids even interested in playing sports, meaning the only sport we could play was basketball.

Not a lot of room for error on a five man team.

Just like most sports, I wasn’t particularly good at basketball, but I liked playing it and found it fun. However my coach was an ahole and was one of those “my kid is an amazing athlete” type of sport dads. I’m pretty sure if it weren’t for the fact that he had to play me for his kid to even play a sport, I wouldn’t be playing a whole lot.

Nothing like a little nepotism to put some pep in your step.

At one point he even just out right insulted me. Combine that with me learning the kids in my class were talking about me behind my back and I finally had enough. We had only played one game. I came into the gym for practice, uniform in hand and threw it at the coach. I shouted at him and the other four kids “**** you I quit!”

Tough love doesn’t seem great when the shoe is on the other foot.

I remember seeing their faces as they all slowly realized what that meant, freaked out, tried to stop me but I didn’t care. I finished the school year and went to a different high school and ended up getting into cross country/track where the coach was amazing and made me enjoy sports again.

A happy ending for him! But what about the others?

Meanwhile to my knowledge none of the other kids ever went that far in sports and any time I ever saw the old basketball coach after that he never looked me in the eye and pretended I didn’t exist. I don’t care. I won. I ruined his last year of being able to coach his kid and enjoy sports with his children because him and all those kids were [jerks].

A righteous vengeance? Or a damaging temper-tantrum?

Commenters weighed in.

@tomatoesaucebread seemed to know exactly the kind of toxic dad-coach that sets these sorts of things off:

@Danger_anger says hey man, kudos to you:

In fact most commenters, like @GenXJay, were very congratulatory:

@Klutzy-Boysenberry26 had a similar story about the importance of just showing up:

Really, @baka-tari summed it up best:

No word from the other kids or the coach, nor any monster-aliens who may have wanted to challenge this young man and some Looney Tunes to a dunk contest.

Everyone on Reddit loves this one, that’s for sure.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.