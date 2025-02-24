Pedestrians Both Refused To Move Out Of The Way While Walking, But She Was Determined To Hold Her Ground

Some people think city folk are rude.

Having lived in a large city for several years, I disagree.

I think we’re not rude, we’re mostly just minding our own business.

But there are still ways to be courteous.

Check out this story from Reddit user @Big-Butterscotch5759:

AITA for not moving out of the way after someone deliberately walked in front of me after seeing me So today I (24f, 5’2″) was on the way home from work and walked down the stairs to the underpass to get to my train track. Since I was a kid I was taught to stick to the right side. I was so far on the right side, that the wall was literally next to me.

For context, this person lives in Switzerland, which, like the U.S., has drivers stay on the right side of the road in the direction of travel.

And, much like in the U.S., the conventional wisdom seems to be you stick to the same pattern for pedestrian traffic.

While moving down the stairs I see an old man (60ish) on (my left/his right) side like 20 meters away, we make eye contact and he starts moving to the (his left) side where I was walking through. Weird, I think, but I have recently started to not move out of the way when I am walking on the most right side, so I kept walking, wall barely touching my shoulder.

Why the sudden lane change, man?

He moves right in front of me, I keep refusing to move until he is right in front of me and blocks me. Now, the underpass is a good 10 meters wide, so he would’ve still had plenty of space to move around. I still refuse to move out of the way and also come to a stop. He stared at me for a few seconds, before touching my right shoulder, unsuccessfully trying to push me away saying “Attention Madam”.

We’ve come to an impasse.

I look at him, smile, before also putting my hand on his shoulder, mimicking him and gently push him away saying “Attention, sir” at this point his smug grin turned to him looking dumbfounded as he finally moved away. But not without calling me [a jerk.] I want to add that he walked completely normal and we were nowhere close the stairs anymore to which he would’ve needed the railing. We were also almost the only two people in the underpass AITA?

A strange little slice of life.

Let’s let the internet dissect.

Could it be geography?

Could it be age?

Could it be trickery?

Or could it be dudes being weird?

As a dude…yeah, probably just being weird.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.