They Found Out A Cousin Sold A Car They Hadn’t Been Paid For Yet, So They’re Threatening To Report It Stolen

AITA? Cousin sold car they hadn’t even paid me for yet. “I had a car with a few issues and I upgraded to a lease (brand new car).

So having talked with my cousin and her boyfriend, they were keen on my old one to have for when my cousin passed her test as motivation. So I said to them if they wanted, I’d give them it really cheap (£500 to be exact) when I could have easily sold it for 3x times. I said they could take it and pay me when they were able to. The reg alone on the car is private and worth the £500.

Anyway months have passed and I’ve heard nothing. I didn’t ever send the log book in or officially change the details of the ownership so it’s still in my name. Two days ago I got a letter through from a parking fine company for the car over an hour away from where I live.

It turns out they’ve sold the car to help them with financial difficulty but haven’t paid me a penny or even kept me up to date with it. I’ve been told they’ve sold it and plan to pay me off when they’re sorted financially after Christmas. Now on top of that they’ve messaged today with the cheek to ask me if I could send them the log book so the new owner can change the name on the car ownership.

I haven’t replied yet as we’re an extremely close family over all but this has wound me up. I’m planning to simply say, no chance until I’m paid, I know I said listen take it away and pay me when you can etc but as soon as they sold it (which I’d have had no problem with even though I sold it in the first place to them cheap doing them a favor). I should’ve been the first thing they used the money to do regardless of if i needed it or not. Whatever problems this causes them isn’t my issue and I’ll simply report the car stolen if I want because I’m unaware of who is driving around in it now in another city. AITA or should I be a little more understanding?”

