This Couple Showed People The Awful Conditions At The Quality Inn They Stayed At

You never really know what you’re getting into when you book a hotel sight-unseen, but the couple you’re about to meet had some issues with a hotel that can only be described as INSANE.

The couple took viewers on a frightening tour of a Quality Inn hotel in Richmond, Virginia, and this place was a real doozy!

The woman showed viewers a variety of issues, including a cigarette butt on the ground, a broken lock on the door, stained furniture, and a questionable smoke detector.

But wait, there’s more!

The room also featured a dirty toilet, a bathroom door that didn’t close, a sketchy bathtub, and the elevator wasn’t in service!

The woman said, “This hotel? Quality…they just didn’t specify whether it was low quality or high quality.”

Check out the video.

Things got worse in a follow-up video when the couple showed more things wrong with the hotel…including a random man sleeping in a hallway on the floor…

And it looked the place might have even been condemned!

The woman shared another update video where she told viewers what happened…and let’s just say they ended up getting the hell out of there.

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

One viewer was shocked.

Another person shared their thoughts.

And this person made a funny comment.

Does this place need to be torn down?

