This Driver Recounted The Frustrating Experience He Had After He Bought A New Ford Bronco

Those new Ford Broncos sure do look sharp, but, according to a TikTokker named Zack, maybe the vehicles aren’t all that they’re cracked up to be.

Zack posted a video and told viewers how things went sideways when he bought a Bronco for his fiancée.

Zack told viewers that he went across the country to get his fiancée the Bronco as a Christmas present. He said there were no problems with the car for three or four days, but when his finacée was on a road trip and headed back to their home in Arizona, things started to go south with the vehicle.

She said that the Bronco only had 600 miles on it at this point, but the car was jerking around and acting weird as she drove it. The car’s app said that the problem was a PCM failure. The app also showed that the Bronco’s four-wheel drive was having problems, and the service engine notification also popped up.

There was also a bad storm while she was driving and Zack said, “She’s limited in limp mode to going about 20 miles an hour on the interstate.” His fiancée eventually pulled off the road and shut the car off. When she restarted the Bronco, everything worked fine.

Zack went to Dallas to meet his fiancée halfway and finish the drive back to Arizona with her. In El Paso, Texas, the car wouldn’t turn back on after they got gas, and they eventually had to leave the vehicle at a dealership in El Paso. The couple drove back to El Paso from their home in Arizona after the folks at the dealership told them there was nothing wrong with the vehicle.

They picked it up and, wouldn’t you know, the car essentially shut down again on the highway and would only go 10 miles per hour. After going back to the dealer, they realized that the car had all kinds of error codes when it was plugged into a machine.

Fed up, Zack asked for a new Bronco and was surprised that Ford wouldn’t buy his vehicle back due to various policies.

What a pain in the neck!

Check out the video.

Here’s what viewers had to say.

This individual didn’t hold back.

Another person chimed in.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

What a rollercoaster ride!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.