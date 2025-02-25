This Driver Said People Need To Talk To Multiple Dealerships Before They Turn Cars in When Their Leases Are Up

To lease or to buy…that is the question!

Well, I don’t know if we’re gonna get a definitive answer today, but a TikTokker named Aisha posted a video and told viewers why she thinks it’s a bad idea to simply turn in your vehicle’s lease is up.

Aisha told viewers that most dealerships want their customers to hand vehicles in when leases are up and she explained, “You don’t technically own it, but do you own your house when you pay a mortgage? The bank owns it, but do you sell your home and get that equity out [of] your home?”

She said that people should start calling dealerships six months before their leases end to try to use a buy-out price as negotiation.

She used an example and said that a dealership might offer a customer $24,000 as a pay-off price for a lease. But if people do their research and find out that the market price is actually $30,000, they could end up making $6,000 if they find a deal with another dealership.

Aisha added, “This is what I do with all my leases. I always shop around and basically see who’s the highest bidder. I go with the highest bidder, they cut me a check for that equity, and I keep it moving.”

Here’s the video.

This is what TikTokkers had to say.

One viewer shared their thoughts.

Another TikTokker weighed in.

And this individual spoke up.

She might be on to something…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!