His Dad Is Getting Married Again, And He Wants His Granddaughters To Be Flower Girls. But There’s A Catch Because Everyone Loathes Grandpa’s Fiancée.

When you’re a kid, being someone’s flower girl or ring bearer can feel like the greatest honor of all.

For one thing, you get to dress up, and all eyes are on you for a while. It feels really special.

But for the parents, it can mean a whole lot more drama.

From sorting out the kid’s clothes, to making sure they stay clean for the special moment, parenting a flower girl can feel more trouble than fun.

So let’s see what happened in this story, when two little girls’ Grandpa was getting married again and they were set to be flower girls – but their parents had more than a few reservations.

AITA telling dad’s fiancée not to ask my daughters to be flower girls? My dad and his fiancée are getting married. This is both of their second marriages, happening late in life – and they have hinted that they want my kids to be in their wedding. It was supposed to be a smallish occasion, but has turned into a typical wedding.

My parents are divorced and there’s a lot of drama between them. Add to that, no one likes the woman that he is marrying. That said, I want to be supportive of my father. My kids are young and have a lot of questions – they are particularly confused about what happened to their grandparents.

My kids would probably be excited to be in the wedding, but they’d be props and pawns stuck in the middle of a family conflict. I don’t want to expose them to that, so I told my dad and his fiancée that we’d prefer if they do not ask them. AITA?

Getting married is a big deal – regardless of your age or how many times you’ve been married before.

It seems like this person’s daughters are being used as pawns – but not by their Grandpa.

In fact, the parents are being a little petty here – if the girls want to be flower girls they should be allowed to be, and be kept innocent of the family drama for as long as possible.

These parents need to start putting their kids first.

