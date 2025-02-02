His Girlfriend Wants To Get More Tattoos, But He Thinks It’s a Bad Idea And Tells Her So

Hey, if you start dating someone who has tattoos, you might as well resign yourself to the fact that they’re gonna want to get more.

But the guy who wrote this story on Reddit doesn’t necessarily see it that way…

In fact, he’s going on the record and saying that he doesn’t want his girlfriend to get more tattoos.

Is he wrong?

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for disagreeing with my girlfriend getting more tattoos? “Me (31m) and my girlfriend (30f) have been together for 2 years. We love each other deeply and both believe that we are soulmates. I try my best to be supportive of everything that she does and all of her interests.

She’s a big fan of ink.

My girlfriend had half a sleeve of tattoos when we started dating. I don’t mind tattoos but feel like there’s a limit where i find them to be a bit too much. She doesn’t have that many and i love the ones that she has now. Tattoos are a big interest of hers and over the course of our relationship she has gotten another tattoo which I also supported and didn’t mind. I was just happy that she liked it.

He’s not so sure about this…

Since then she has stated that she’s very interested in getting one across her chest. I feel that such a tattoo would be a big change in appearance and I don’t think it would look good. I always respond that I’m not sure about such a tattoo. I understand that it’s her body and that i have no say in what she does to it. Today she comes up to me brimming with excitement stating that she’s getting the tattoo that she’s been talking about and asks me what i think about it. I tell her that it’s her body and she can do whatever she likes, but I think that I prefer the amount of tattoos she has currently. That I don’t think I would like the tattoo.

It didn’t go over too well…

I could tell that she was crushed with what I had to say with her emotions slowly changing from sadness to anger directed at me. She asked me how I would feel if she told me to stop enjoying one of my interests. I tell her that I love her more than anything in the world and I very much support her decision to do whatever she wants with her body. But that I think she would look better without it and that she has every right to disregard my opinion. Now she’s mad at me, ignoring and stonewalling me, telling me that she is very sad over what i said and that she wants to be left alone while glaring at me with cold eyes. I feel horrible for what I said. She won’t even respond to me when I tell her that I love her and I don’t know what to do.”

