Wife Allows Her Brother To Borrow Her Car From Time To Time, But When Her Husband Found Out, He Got Upset And Demanded That She Stop

When you have a vehicle, there are times when relatives want to borrow it so they can get where they need to go.

What would you do if your brother sometimes borrowed your car, but when your husband found out about he he got upset and demanded that it stop?

That is the situation the wife in this story is in, and she feels like she should be able to let her brother use the car if she wants.

AITA for lending my car to my brother even tho my husband disagrees with it? Hello. Me and my husband bought a car last year. Until then we shared a bus and we shared my brother’s car. My husband is not much of a driver. He drives when he must. And I’m usually the only one driving us around. I wanted us to get a car years back, but my husband didn’t want that thinking it’s just money waste and we didn’t need it. So, whenever we went out for a dinner or when it was raining i was taking my brother’s car so we wouldn’t go by bus or a cab. No one said a word. Last year when we got engaged i wanted us to definitely get a car but he said he only had 2k and is planning to buy a car within those 2k. ( numbers are made up for easier perspective ) I told him that with 2k we’d only buy an used junk and we’d give more money to repairs that actually driving. He said he wouldn’t pay a dime more and started looking for 20 years old used cars with plenty of mileage on.

When my parents heard we were looking for a car they wanted to pay their fair share and help me out financially. Because they got my brother a car and wanted to do the same for me. Let’s say we went from 2k car to 10k car in one hour. My husband was fine with it. We got a fairly new car, reliable. My mom paid for license plate renewal, for our first check service. We have the car for a year now and since we live close with my brother there were times when his car was up for a repair, or a flat tire or something else when he needed to borrow our car for a couple of hours.

He’d always put a gas in, return it on time, and plenty of times he’d take the car to a wash and returns it clean. The argument came up yesterday when my sister needed to get her yearbook photo taken. She doesn’t have a license. And asked me if I’d take her to the studio. I didn’t feel like driving so i asked my brother if he’d take her for me. His car is currently in a garage for a couple of days because he’s changing his tires. He took my sister and I returned home when they were done.

He called me this morning asking if he could take the car again because he had an appointment to the barber and will be back in a couple of hours. My husband was very angry hearing this and said that we shouldn’t just give our car to everyone. I said that this isn’t everyone and that we were driving his car for years until we got out own. To that he said that he never asked for his car and was fine going by bus so all of that didn’t matter. I was taking the car not him. He said he’s not comfortable giving the car to my brother and that he should make appointments when he gets his own car.

He then proceeded to be angry and mad with me all night and told me from now on to reject my brother whenever he asks for a ride or a favor. I don’t know how should i feel about this and I’m not comfortable saying no to my brother, he was always fine with me taking his car even when i had a car crash 2 years ago, and he paid for all the repairs without asking me for a dime. AITA?

