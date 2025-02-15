Toxic Girlfriend Spread Lies To Tear Her Ex Down, But He Moved On And Became So Successful She Came Crawling Back To Him

They say success is the best revenge, but sometimes, it’s just the natural consequence of cutting out dead weight from your life.

While his lousy ex-wife clung to the wreckage of her own bad decisions, he built a life that showed her he was doing way better without her.

Read on for the full story!

Sister-in-Law Revenge My older brother married his on-off girlfriend on a lark, and the marriage failed spectacularly.

It was then that the true nature of her character came out.

During the legal separation, she spread salacious rumors, trying to turn his and her friends against him. Some of them believed the rumors, but most began to realize she was crazy. She was made even crazier by the fact that my brother stopped fighting for her when he realized she was just a cold, mean psycho.

So instead he started turning his own life around.

He started living well and right. He joined the military, a gym, got in shape, got healthy, and built a real life. He lives on a military base now, is engaged to a beautiful, accomplished woman, and is very happy.

His ex never really got over him.

His ex-wife still talks trash about him and has even tried to get me mixed up in it. My brother does the gentlemanly thing and wishes her well.

So on his next visit home, he started turning heads.

Recently, he came home with his fiancée. A military friend was getting married, so he was in dress uniform. He looked amazing. His fiancée was stunning.

His ex, on the other hand…

They ran into his ex. She was washed up and still working the same minimum-wage hipster burrito joint job she worked when they were together. She’s still with the delinquent she left him for — a stringy-haired dude who wears those too-tight skinny jeans and insists that his editing of other people’s anime is real art.

So what does she do?

She tried to proposition my brother into getting back together, saying he would see that she had really changed and was ready to be the woman he needed. All these promises and assurances came only now that she could see my brother was making something of his life.

He reacts…

My brother gently and kindly rejected her, informing her there would never be another chance. She had blown it, she had ruined her whole life, and she would never ruin him again. His petty revenge? Living well and leaving her behind.

She had tried to rewrite their story, but he had already closed the book.

What did Reddit think?

Living well really is the best revenge!

His ex deserves every bad thing that’s come her way.

The pain from his ex only made him stronger!

She had spent years trying to tear him down, but in the end, he built a life so good she wanted back in.

But at the end of the day, there’s nothing better than the satisfaction of moving on.

