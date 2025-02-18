February 18, 2025 at 4:49 pm

Walmart Shopper Said A Shipment She Received From The Company Had Way Too Much Wasteful Packaging

by Matthew Gilligan

How wasteful!

A woman took to TikTok to show viewers the crazy amount of packaging that accompanied an item she had delivered from Walmart.

The woman showed viewers a large cardboard box sitting on her floor and she said, “Oh, what did I order, you might ask?”

She opened the box and showed viewers a whole lot of air pillow packs until she got to the good stuff.

“Oh, just some foam blocks. You know…”

Good thing those foam blocks were packed so carefully!

Here’s the video.

@mom.of.2.boyss

I could repack my whole house with this #walmart #christmasshopping #giantbox #wasthisnecessary

♬ original sound – cm

And this is how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this person spoke up.

Seems a little bit over the top, huh?

