Walmart Shopper Talked About The Knock-Off Candy Sold At The Chain. – ‘Walmart has KitKat and all them brand name dupes.’

I’m not much of a candy person, but I will say that I like to indulge my sweet tooth from time to time…

And maybe I need to give this a shot!

A woman named Emely posted a video on TikTok and talked about Walmart’s Great Value versions of popular chocolate bar brands.

Emely showed viewers a shelf full of candy and said,,“Yo, tell me how I’m at Walmart and I see these dupes of candies. They’re all 78 cents as y’all can see.”

The products look very similar to popular candy, but they are Walmart’s Great Value brand.

About one package, she said, “A KitKat dupe. Great Value version.”

Emely continued, “They got cookie caramel bars. I’m assuming this is like a Twix dupe. And then caramel nougat bar. I don’t know this like Milky Way or something.”

She added, “And then they got this one. A fluffy nougat bar.”

Emely then said, “Walmart has KitKat and all them brand name dupes. That’s crazy. Do y’all think these would be good? Let me know.”

