Wedding Guest Changed His Suit Between The Wedding Ceremony And The Reception, So The Bride Got Mad At Him And Claimed He Ruined The Wedding

AITA for swapping suits between the wedding ceremony and reception? So, a few years ago when my grandfather passed, I inherited his pinstripe suit and vest, and only because I’m the only one who matched his build and height.

It’s a bespoke Connolly he had made nearly thirty five years ago and it still looks brand new and stylish today. I have no idea how much it is worth exactly, I just know it is probably at least one order of magnitude more expensive than any other clothing I own, probably to the tune of mid to high four figures. Like seriously, take a look at Connolly’s prices for casual wear and you will dump a brick.

So I’ve got a rule: It’s ceremonial. I wear it to look awesome at a wedding ceremony or funeral, for pictures, and basically any event where I have to do nothing but walk, smile, and where there is no food or where dancing and merrymaking might ruin it. I’ve got another pinstripe suit I paid maybe $300 for that is tailored as well, but it makes me look like a Wish dot com version of myself compared to when I’m wearing the real deal.

So last weekend I was at a wedding for my cousin. As usual, I showed up in the blingsuit for the ceremony and wedding photos, and when we went from the ceremony to the reception, I did the swap because it was a buffet with an open bar and dance floor. Cousin’s new wife didn’t notice for the first hour, then when she did she went full Bridezilla and demanded I change back into my proper suit so I wouldn’t look bad in the background of her reception photos.

I refused, and she told me she’d kick me out if I didn’t change. I told her I’m not ruining a suit more expensive than her wedding dress to look nice in the background of a few selfies and dipped, and now that part of the family has been blowing up my phone for ruining the wedding. AITA?

