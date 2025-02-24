A Massive Job Opportunity Comes A Researcher’s Way, So They’re Ready To Jump. The Catch? It’s On The Other Side Of The World, And Their Parents Aren’t Okay With The Details.

Some people are happy treading the same sidewalks in the same neighborhood their whole lives – and that’s a perfectly fine way to live.

But others, especially as they get older and see the life for what it is, crave adventure and are filled with the desire to get away from it all.

And that’s exactly what has happened for the researcher in this story, for whom career progression means travel adventures.

The catch? They’ve got parents who are holding them back.

Read on to find out what their parents said to make them ready to run.

WIBTA if I took a crazy travel job and disappeared for months without contacting anyone while I’m gone? Lately I’ve been conflicted. I work in a field where travel is necessary if you want to make the most of it. Two separate opportunities came up lately, one of which would mean I have to live aboard a ship for months on end… no I’m not in the navy before anyone asks, it would be a research vessel. Another opportunity would mean I’d have to go live in another country. These are just examples, but neat opportunities like this seem to be coming up left and right now that I’ve built my resume.

Let’s see how these professional opportunities are generating questions in their home life.

I feel like my career so far has been unfulfilling. I’m 30 and I think I owe it to myself to go on at least one huge adventure. The alternative would be staying in the same mundane thing I’ve been doing. The conflict arises when I think about my parents. They’re divorced and I already don’t live close to either of them. They’ve lived in separate states my whole life. One in California and the other in Massachusetts. I haven’t lived near them in ten years. I make it a point to visit each at least once a year, but it always feels like if I move closer to one or the other, the opposite parent will resent me for it. I already see it every holiday when I visit either one. They love me and I love them, I just can’t please either of them, so I just live on my own.

But the guilt-tripping didn’t stop there.

It just feels like they resent me for spending so much of my life away from them already. Especially my father. Both of them try to guilt me into visiting more often and are quick to remind me that they aren’t getting any younger. I recently broke up with my ex, so at least I’m single. I kind of want to take one of these opportunities, travel, explore, get out of my comfort zone and out of my country and… I don’t know… get away from my family and friends for a summer or six months, or maybe even a year or even longer. WIBTA?

You only live once, and this researcher has made quite clear how unfulfilled they are in their current working life – as well as their home life too.

If they don’t take up this opportunity they’re sure to regret it.

Let’s see what the folks over on Reddit had to say about this.

This person was totally on board.

While others gave them clear encouragement and some words of advice.

And this Redditor spoke from experience.

If this person has good, understanding parents they’ll simply be happy that their kid is out living their best life.

If not, they shouldn’t be taken into account anyway – and after all the guilt tripping they’ve withstood, it’s only natural that they’re going to want a break.

This person is being held back.

