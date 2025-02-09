When His Girlfriend Borrowed His New Coat And Brought It Home Damaged, He Told Her She Can’t Wear It Anymore

When you are in a relationship with someone, you can expect that you will share certain items.

AITA for taking my coat away from my girlfriend ? My girlfriends parents brought me a coat for Xmas. Although It’s a really nice coat I don’t wear it because I work everyday and don’t want to dirty it.

I only wore it once since being gifted it. Due to my lack of use of it my GF has taken it upon herself to wear it to work daily. (I didn’t really like that but don’t want to make a fuss).

She said she wears it cause her jacket zipper is broke. I just went to walk the dog and seen the coat hanging up so I grabbed it to go outside I go zip it up & i notice sticker residue from when she went to visit a client in the hospital. (You know when you put A sticker on and the rest of it is hard to come off the surface)

That irritated me because although I don’t wear it, that doesn’t mean I don’t value it. With that said her privilege is revoked so put it in my car. Am I wrong for doing this? AITA?

Let’s see what the people in the comments say about this.

