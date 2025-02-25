His Neighbor Dinged The Door To His Truck And Then Denied It, So He Placed An Old Car Part Under Her Vehicle To Make Her Think She Had A Problem So She Towed Her Vehicle To The Shop

When you accidentally damage someone’s car, you should be honest about it and offer to pay for the repair.

What would you do if your neighbor dinged your door but then denied it even though you saw her do it?

That is what happened to the truck owner in this story, so he placed an old car part under her vehicle to make her think she had a problem, which ended up costing her big time.

Ding the door on my truck and parts will fall off of your transmission… My neighbor years ago opened her door into my truck and dinged it. I saw her do it but she denied it and there were no witnesses or cameras. I filed a report but was told it was “he said she said” and was a civil matter. I had just rebuilt a differential and had a jacked up pinion gear. She drove a four-wheel drive half ton Chevy.

I don’t know what gave me the idea to do this but I put the pinion gear under her truck and I put a heavy HVAC zip tie around her drive shaft so it would slap the muffler. I knew what time she left in the morning so I came out and watched for her. She backed out of the parking spot… Tink tink tink tink tink… She stopped when she heard the noise then she noticed the pinion gear on the ground. She got out and I walked up and asked her if something was wrong.

She said her truck was making a funny sound and asked me if I knew what the pinion gear was? I told her it looked like it was part of a transmission and she better have it towed. She asked me if I knew of a good shop? Now this was not originally part of my plan but I ran with it. I gave her the name of a shop that had a really bad reputation of being kind of shady. The truck was gone for 2 weeks. I asked her what she found out and she told me the shop told her that she needed a new transmission and a bunch of other stuff.

Apparently she ended up spending something like $3,500 to fix my zip tie and used car part on the ground. I took my truck into a body shop and had the door fixed for about $300. She was a snobbish woman and I know she was talking down to the people at the shop. She treated anyone that was not college educated with disdain.

