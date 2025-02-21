When This Homeowner Hired An Arborist To Remove A Tree That Had Blown On His Pool, He Was Upset To Find The Arborist Caused Extensive Damage And Set Out To Ruin His Digital Reputation

When a hurricane blows through an area, it can cause massive amounts of damage to people’s property.

What would you do if a tree was blown onto your pool but when the arborist tried to remove it, they actually made it much worse?

That is what happened to the homeowner in this story, so he bought up all the relevant domain names to make sure nobody used that company again.

Check it out.

Arborist Destroys My Property; I Own His Digital Life I live in Florida and Hurricane Milton (9 October) was devastating for my community. During the storm, my neighbor’s tree went down into my yard, destroying a fence and landing on my pool enclosure. There was damage, but it was limited. These things happen and that’s why insurance exists and I immediately submitted a claim. The community was without power, internet, and very limited cellular coverage in the following days, but work began restoring the community.

That’s convenient.

My neighbor came over to my house on day two of the aftermath to apologize for the tree and inform me that they had hired a “licensed” and “insured” “arborist”. According to the neighbor, the “arborist” wanted to start on the top-side of the tree which was currently in my yard, so he would be out the following day to meet with me and give me a quote. I thought this was great as it meant I didn’t have to search for one myself. The following day, the arborist met with me, gave me a price, and I told him that before he starts work, I would have to check with my insurance to make sure he was covered. Not pleased with the delay, he told me that he was going to start on the neighbor’s side. Growing up on a farm, having used chainsaws, I told him how bad of an idea this was. He shrugged and left my property, leaving his business card with the words “insured”, “honest”, “creative”, as well as what he lists as a license number. A few hours later, while my wife was outside cooking on a camp stove (day 3 of no power), the chainsaws begin. He makes a straight cut, I call him, yelling, saying I can already see the pool enclosure beginning to buckle. He continues. I tell my wife to get inside, and begin recording on my phone. The moment he moves the trunk of the tree, the side of the tree in my yard “catapults”.

Oh, I would be livid.

The majority of the pool enclosure collapses, the retaining wall breaks, the in-ground pool cracks, the roof buckles, and I am left with over $300,000 in damages to my backyard and home. Livid, I call him, both to say “I told you so” and also to demand his insurance information. He says he will email it to me immediately and it is available on his website, but with very limited internet, that was impossible. I tell him to AirDrop it to me, turn on my AirDrop, and wait. Text him. Refresh the AirDrop time. Call him. Text him. Nothing. He blocks my number. Something I notice that evening when wireless data networks weren’t as stressed is that the website on his card isn’t active. I also note that his LLC is expired, he doesn’t have a license, and therefore, cannot have insurance. He also got arrested in August of 2012 for beating his wife, driving away with the kid in the car, then abandoning the kid in the car so that he could purchase some drugs. Suing him? No.

Suing him would be a lost cause.

He doesn’t have the money to pay for any judgement and I am more interested in making sure no one else uses his services when the region is just trying to recover. I buy his domain. I buy the domain of his first and last name. I buy domains for variations of his business name. I buy the domain to his mother and father’s (real estate agents) names. I build a website in two hours that details my glowing review of his character, his work, his arrest, his lack of business credentials and insurance, and the damage he did to my house which all 15 domains route to. Theoretically, he could get a new LLC, right? I thought of that. Aside from the entire rebrand effort he would have to do (branded truck, shirts, business cards, etc.), I wrote a script that crawls the state corporate registration listing using his name and automatically purchases the domains and variations of any new corporation names he registers or is an agent/officer of.

Great job protecting these people.

Over the past two months, over 700 locals have visited the site. My website is the #1 result on Google if you search for his business, his name, or his parents. He has stopped posting on his Facebook page and his phone line has been disconnected. Hopefully he has switched career paths. As for legalities, I don’t want money for the domains; They are not for sale and were well worded to only speak to what occurred.

Not only revenge but also this guy did a favor to his neighbors.

Let’s see what the people in the comments say about it.

Great suggestion.

I can’t imagine dealing with that.

Let’s hope so.

This is a good idea.

I sure hope so too.

This guy is the hero Florida needed.

What an absolute nightmare, though.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.