Consumer Found Out His Credit Card Was Stolen, So He Tracked The Thieves Down To A Nearby Hotel And Worked With The Police To Get Them Arrested

Having your credit card stolen is a huge inconvenience, even if you are lucky enough to get the money refunded.

What would you do if this happened to you but you thought you knew where the thieves were staying in your area?

That is what happened to the victims in this story, so they got ahold of the police and got to watch the arrest happen almost immediately.

Check it out.

I hunted down my credit card thieves Yesterday morning I received an email notification from my credit card company stating a transaction for $1500 at a med spa was declined, and another stating it was approved. I immediately called said CC company to report the fraudulent charge. Turns out, my card has had fraudulent charges over the past 3 weeks with purchases including various hotels in my area, eBay, gas station, self storage, and moving truck rental. I rarely use this card, the last time I used it in person was in February and last online purchase in 2023. Fortunately, my CC company flagged all recent charges and closed my card. This morning, my significant other had a Dr appointment in the same city as a hotel purchase made yesterday. After the DR, BF asked me what I thought we should do today. I said, “well you wanted to shop for some new shoes… or we can swing by this hotel up the street and see if the credit card thief’s are still there?” The amount seemed like it would cover 2 or 3 days.

This seems like a long shot.

So, BF and I go to the hotel to see if the people were still checked in and to let them know the card was stolen and the charges would be reversed. Front desk lady was mad. She was able to find the reservation by card number and noted that the person had “kept changing cards” to pay for the room. Of course they didn’t tell me the room number, much to my bfs dismay. (BF was hoping to get a room key to take their stuff..lol, right). I called CC company and they asked me to call the police. I called the sheriff department and they arrived within 20 minutes! I was surprised they even came. I gave them my report, id, and credit card. The deputy asked if I wanted to prosecute- I said Yes! (But can I prosecute if my CC company is going to refund all the money anyway?) Then they went inside and spoke to the front desk who provided them the invoice. BF and I waited outside in front of the lobby. Then, through the automatic sliding doors I hear the front desk lady yell, “that’s him, he’s trying to leave!”

Wow, that must have been exciting.

Light Hispanic dude with a bull terrier and several bags gets placed in cuffs. He gets brought outside , searched and doggo gets cuffed to a trashcan. Then another little Asian guy gets brought out in cuffs. A third deputy arrives and brings out a fancy asian lady with a face full of fillers, two suitcases and a coach backpack. Four officers start going through the backpacks on the hood of their car. We see passports, ID’s, credit cards. They pull out a big credit card printing machine and a laptop. Then they pull out a big Ziploc filled with crystal meth and the cop exclaims, “here we go!,” and turns towards us to flash a smile. Two of them go back to search the hotel room and bring down two bags with more drugs, a scale, four car keys and a big wad of cash. Unfortunately none of the cars were in the parking lot and the perps said they had been traveling by Uber.

I’m glad the dog is taken care of.

The cops contacted one of the thief’s friends to pick up the dog, who arrived pretty quickly. It was an older Asian dude with tattoos, flashy jewelry in an old luxury SUV. Don’t worry, we got his pics and license plates. All these guys seemed like characters out of The Brothers Sun. The deputies then gave me all the paperwork and told me that one of the guys said they stole my card off of the Internet. I would have guessed that they used a scanner while I was at the fair a few weeks ago. I find that so weird because I haven’t used my card online in almost a year. Apparently they made a physical card that had a different name on it. Anywho, I walk inside to give the front desk a copy of the incident number and then I remembered something else. I remember seeing another transaction for a storage unit that was made yesterday and two charges at a rental truck company. I go back outside and talk to the sheriff and asked him if he wanted me to try to figure out where that was. I was able to track down the storage location to a city about 15 minutes away, but no can do on the trucks. I called the storage place and they confirmed that a payment was made with my card but would not give me the unit number.

I’m sure they will be able to get the warrant without much trouble.

From there, the sheriff said that it was out of their jurisdiction and they would try to get a search warrant but that might take a while. However, it might be helpful if I made a police report with the other City. So, with nothing better to do, I drove over there and made another police report regarding the storage unit. That’s it for now, I don’t know if I’ll get any updates beyond seeing the refunds on my card.

Wow, that is a crazy story, great job getting these people off the streets.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Absolutely, get them off the streets.

I have no sympathy for them.

This is very interesting.

Yes, help lock these people up.

This is a good explanation.

These people need to rot in jail.

It’s not your money, dude!

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.